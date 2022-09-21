New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a copy of the Braille version of the Assamese Dictionary 'Hemkosh' from Jayanta Baruah, the chairman of the Pratidin Media Network of Assam on Wednesday in New Delhi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the occasion.

'Hemkosh' was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century. It is South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary in Assamese. After more than 125 years, the Braille version of 'Hemkosh' has been conceptualized and published by Jayanta Baruah. PM Modi complimented Jayanta Baruah and his team for their efforts which led to the publication of the Braille version.

Also read: PM Modi to inspect Kedarnath Dham reconstruction works tomorrow

"Glad to have received a copy of the Braille version of 'Hemkosh', which was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century. I compliment Mr. Jayanta Baruah and his team for his efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version," said PM Modi in a tweet.