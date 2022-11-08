New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India's G20 Presidency on Tuesday. The logo draws inspiration from the tricolor of India's national flag. It juxtaposes planet earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is "Bharat", written in the Devanagari script.

The theme of India's G20 Presidency "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future” is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms, and their interconnectedness on the planet earth and in the wider universe.

The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable, able, and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future. The logo and the theme together convey a powerful message about India's G20 Presidency. They represent a uniquely Indian approach to the G20 Presidency, of living in harmony with the surrounding ecosystem.

For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of "Amritkaal", the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence, towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive, and developed society, distinguished by a human-centric approach at its core.

The website of India's G20 Presidency (www.g20.in) was launched by the Prime Minister. The website will seamlessly migrate to the G20 Presidency website www.g20.org on 1 December 2022. In addition to substantive information about G20 and logistics arrangements, the website would also be used to build and serve as a repository of information on G20. The website includes a section for citizens to submit their suggestions. In addition to the website, a mobile app "G20 India" has been released on both Android and iOS platforms.