New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, while addressing a Press Conference on June 24 in Delhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit UAE on June 28, where he will be paying condolences on the passing away of Former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“India’s regular participation at G7 Summits clearly points to increasing acceptance and recognition that India needs to be a part of every sustained effort to find a solution to solve challenges, global challenges in particular, which are being faced by world. After attending the G7 Summit, PM will be travelling to the UAE on June 28 to pay personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler,” he said.

“This will be PM’s first meeting at the same time with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” he said. (ANI)