New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bali, Indonesia between November 14 and 16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Three working sessions will be held as part of the agenda of G-20 summit including food and energy security, health and digital transformation.

During the Bali Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. At the closing session of the summit, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will formally assume the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2022.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. Prime Minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders as the Russia- Ukraine conflict issue will dominate the summit.

India's turn to host the G20 presidency arrives at the heels of Russia, on Thursday, retreating from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson to set up defensive positions in what appears to be the latest in a series of setbacks in the eight-month-old war.

Recently, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar visited Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 Presidency. The G20 logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colors of India’s national flag saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that symbolizes growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is "Bharat”, written in the Devanagari script.

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or "One Earth One Family One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on planet Earth and in the wider universe.