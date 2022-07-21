New Delhi: Congratulatory messages poured in for newly elected President of India, Draupadi Murmu, on Thursday after she bagged more than 50% votes in the Presidential elections. Visuals arose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda congratulating the new President and presenting her with a flower bouquet.

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," Modi said in a tweet.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India" outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet. Also tweeting out shortly after Murmu's victory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Odisha native and former Jharkhand Governor's win displayed the 'strength of Indian democracy.'

"Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji for registering an effective victory in the Presidential election. She has been active in public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged as well as in slums. Today she has risen from among them to the highest constitutional position. This is proof of the strength of Indian democracy." Singh said.

Yashwant Sinha, the Presidential candidate for the Opposition, too congratulated Murmu on her success, while hoping she would not give in to 'fear or favor'. "I congratulate Mrs. Draupadi Murmu on winning the presidential election in 2022. The countrymen hope that as the 15th President, she will fulfill the responsibility as the guardian of the Constitution without any fear or favor," he said.

"Smt Droupadi Murmu polled 104 votes compared to NDA’s original strength of 79 in the 126 member Assam Assembly. 2 absent. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA’s Presidential candidate & wholeheartedly joining this historic moment," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter.