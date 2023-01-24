New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, said he had a 'lively interaction' with a group of youngsters from across the country selected under the ‘Know Your Leader’ programme. The PM engaged the participating students in a candid and free wheeling interaction and discussed various facets of the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and what they can learn from him.

PM Modi also shared a video of the interaction in the tweet. He advised youngsters to read biographies of historic personalities to learn the kind of challenges they faced in their lives and how they overcame these challenges. Youngsters shared their excitement on getting the unique opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and to sit in Central Hall of Parliament.

The youngsters shared their excitement on getting the unique opportunity to meet the Prime Minister of the country. They added that the programme has also given them an understanding of what unity in diversity is, by coming across so many individuals from all corners of the country.

In a welcome change from the past practice wherein only dignitaries were invited to pay floral tributes to national icons in Parliament, these 80 youngsters were selected from across the country to participate in the floral tribute function in Parliament in honour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. They were selected under the 'Know Your Leader' programme, which has been launched to use the floral tribute functions taking place in Parliament as an effective medium for spreading more knowledge and awareness about the lives and contributions of the towering national icons among the youth of the country.

The students were selected through an elaborate, objective and merit based process involving quizzes on DIKSHA portal and MyGov; elocution / speech competition at district and state level; and selection from Universities through competitions on life and contribution of Netaji. Over 31 of them also got an opportunity to speak on the contributions of Netaji in the Floral Tributes function organised in the Central Hall of Parliament. They spoke in five languages: Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi and Bangla.