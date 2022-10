New Delhi : PM Modi will inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Delhi today. PM will also inaugurate 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras and also release PM-KISAN Funds worth Rs 16,000 crores. Besides it PM will also launch PM Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana-One Nation One Fertilizer and Agri Startup Conclave cum Exhibition on Monday.