New Delhi: The pilot projects for transforming Delhi's seven roads to standards of European cities will be completed by this August, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while reviewing the work in a meeting on Friday. The AAP dispensation will also provide road, water and sewer lines connectivity in all unauthorised colonies of the city by March next year, according to a government statement. Kejriwal reviewed the road redevelopment project under which 32.5 km will be taken up in the pilot phase. The whole project will involve revamping 540-km roads with the Tourism department managing their streetscaping and beautification.

The roads covered under the pilot project are Ring Road from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh junction, Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram, Vikas Marg-Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari More, Narwana Road-Mother Dairy to Punch Mahal Niwas, Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, West Enclave, Pitampura, Wazirpur Depot Crossing (NSP) to Rithala Metro Station, Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Road. The roads will also have statues of Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai. The redesigning project was approved by the Kejriwal government in 2019. Under it, the Delhi government has decided to build 100-foot-wide, 540-kilometre-long roads in the style of European cities.

In another meeting, Kejriwal directed officers to ensure the highest quality of development works that are underway in unauthorised colonies. The officials apprised the chief minister that the work of developing sewers, roads, water pipelines and drains in all unauthorised colonies would be completed by March 2023. The Irrigation and Flood Control department has completed 459 projects and 278 are under construction. As many as 18,340 roads of 1,845.73 kilometres are being built by the department. Work on 30,606 drains was taken out of which 27,576 have been completed, the statement mentioned.

PTI