New Delhi: Organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and any other such fronts, who have been indulging in anti-national activities and creating discord amongst our citizens must be banned and action initiated against them as per law, an interfaith dialogue organized by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) said at its resolution here on Saturday. The resolution was adopted in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The resolution said that targeting any God/Godesses/ Prophets in discussions or debates by anyone should be condemned and dealt with as per law. Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, said in his remarks that radical organisations should be checked. He also demanded a ban on PFI. "...We condemn when an incident occurs. It's time to do something. Need of hour to rein in and ban radical organisations. Be it any radical organisations, including PFI they should be banned if there is evidence against them," Chishty said.

The AISSC resolution proposed to create a new body, inclusive of all faiths, to spread the message of peace and harmony and to fight against the radical forces. The resolution recommended that any person or organisation found guilty with evidence of spreading hatred among the communities through any means must be acted upon as per the provisions of law. In his remarks, Ajit Doval said there some elements are trying to create an environment which is hindering India's progress.

"Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India. They're creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology, it's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too," Doval said. "Instead of being mute spectators, we have to work on the ground on our differences along with strengthening our voices. We've to make every sect of India feel that we are a country together, we are proud of it and that every religion can be professed with freedom here," he added.

The aim of the dialogue was to have a rigorous discussion among the representatives of different faiths - Hindu, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jain - about the growing religious intolerance in India. The AISSC said in its release that the nation is going through tough times because of certain anti-social elements and groups who are trying to distort the image of India as a shining example of unity in diversity.

“India has been the land of various religions and faiths since ages. We share the history of peaceful coexistence. All religions teach fundamentally to love our countrymen without any discrimination. Islam and Sufism have also endorsed this very idea in India since the 12th century. There is no space for hate and agitation against any religion in India,” the resolution said.

“Organisations like PFI and any other such fronts, who have been indulging in anti-national activities, pursuing a divisive agenda and creating discord amongst our citizens must be banned and action initiated against them as per law of the land. At the same time, we strongly recommend that any person or organisation found guilty with evidence of spreading hatred among the communities through any means must be acted upon as per the provisions of law,” it noted.

The resolution said it has been observed that social media platforms are being used for promoting hatred against religions and its followers. “We request the government to take serious note and initiate appropriate measures to curb the menace,” it said. The resolution said Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, Christianity, Jainism, Budhism and all other religions teach to respect for all human beings, to aspire for common good of humanity.

“In these challenging times, it is the duty of all religious and community leaders to be role models for the present and future generations. All religions and communities need to prosper and co-exist in harmony for our country to realise its potential,” it said. “We propose to create a new body, inclusive of all faiths, to spread the message of peace, harmony and fight against the radical forces. We seek support of everyone in furtherance of our mission,” it added.

All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council said they have decided to organise various events on regular basis at State and District levels, to spread the message of social and cultural harmony and brotherhood in India. AISSC is an Islamic, social, voluntary and cultural organization dedicated to the service of humanity and spreading the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Mohammed.

“We want to give the message that all religious leaders have a responsibility to guide their community and especially the youth to aspire for being responsible citizens of India. We will start an awareness program, motivate our youth to cherish and follow the ideals of our constitution. Duty to the nation is the most sacred duty for everyone. We strongly profess the concept of ‘HubbulWatani’”, the resolution said.

Kerala High Court had observed in May in an order dismissing the plea seeking a CBI probe into the murder of a RSS worker that Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. (ANI)