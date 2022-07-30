New Delhi: After the Delhi Police denied permission to the Popular Front of India (PFI) to hold a rally in the national capital, the organisation, in a presser on Saturday said, it will reorganize its 'Save the Republic' programme after August 15 and again approach the police for the permission.

Delhi police denied PFI permission to hold the 'Save the Republic' rally at Ambedkar Bhawan in the Jhandewalan area of New Delhi on Saturday, citing law and order problems and traffic congestions.

Also read: 'Fabricating' evidence case: Gujarat Court denies bail to activist Teesta Setalvad, former DGP Sreekumar

This comes following the letter written by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to the Delhi Police requesting them to stop the rally organized by PFI in the national capital. In the letter which was written to the Delhi Police on July 29, VHP leader Surendra Kumar Gupta claimed that the PFI has been running suspicious activities across the country and they should not be allowed to hold any rally in Delhi.