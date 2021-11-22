New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Anil Chaudhary, on Monday, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging him of not fulfilling poll promises and focusing on "political tourism" to Punjab and other poll-bound States.

His statement comes after Arvind Kejriwal announced that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab over the age of 18 if it comes in power in the state.

"People know, Kejriwal never fulfilled promises": DPCC Chief Anil Chaudhary

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anil Chaudhary alleged, "Delhi CM Arvind and his Cabinet colleagues are on political tour to Punjab and the other Assembly poll-bound States, have been making hollow promises like Rs 1000 to every woman aged over 18 years in Punjab, though he has not paid widow, old-aged and handicapped pensions in Delhi, and put on hold the Ladli Yojna."

He further said that while Delhiites were struggling to cope up with the unbearable air pollution, price rise and other problems, Delhi’s Chief Minister has been "touring" Punjab and telling "lies" like he would deposit Rs 1000 in the bank account of every woman over 18 years in Punjab, though he did not say how he would tackle stubble burning in the State, as he had always blamed the Punjab farmers for Delhi’s severe air pollution.

"Kejriwal could make such a lofty promise in Punjab, why doesn’t he implement it first in Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party is in power?", he asked.

Slamming the Delhi CM over his claim of empowering women by his latest announcement, Anil Kumar said, "Women in Delhi are suffering as almost six rapes take place in Delhi every day, and sexual crimes against children have gone up manifold after the lifting of lockdowns."

In view of the upcoming assembly elections, which are being scheduled in 2022, Kejriwal began his two-day visit to Punjab to launch his "Mission Punjab", on Monday. He also hit out at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi by calling him "fake Kejriwal".

