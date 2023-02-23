New Delhi: In a major relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera, The Supreme Court granted interim bail to the party spokesperson and asked the magistrate of Delhi to execute the order. The division bench of the Supreme Court will hear the case next Tuesday, February 28. Presenting the case before the three-member bench comprising of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah and PV Narasimha, Khera's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the Congress spokesperson has already tendered an unconditional apology and clarified that the usage of language was erroneous.

Expressing his concern over multiple FIRs across the country, the senior advocate said, "He is sought to be whisked away, by Assam Police at the Delhi airport. Until 3 o clock they are there. We are asking for consolidation. All over the country they are filing these FIRs". "Whatever the statements are, they should not lead to arrest", he also said.

In the hearing conducted on Thursday, the bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah and PV Narasimha was informed by Advocate Abhishek Manu Sanghvi, representing Khera, that the arrest took place at around 11 am from the Delhi Airport when he was deboarded from the flight.

"On 20th Feb 2023, a complaint was lodged in Hazratganj in Lucknow converted into FIR for offences 153A, 500, 504 IPC....another FIR registered in Varanasi,295A, 153A.... today the petitioner was deboarded from indigo flight traveling from Delhi to Raipur for he had to be arrested" he informed. Khera, against whom a case has been registered in Assam, was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. Congress leaders sat on dharna at the tarmac in protest and did not allow him to be taken away without an arrest warrant. Senior Delhi Police officials later handed over a document from Assam Police seeking their help in the detention of Khera.

The Congress leader has been at the center of controversy for the last few days after he wrongly pronounced the name of the Prime Minister 'Narendra Damodar Modi' as 'Narendra Gautamdas Modi' in a recent press conference in New Delhi. While expressing the party's reservation over BJP's reluctance to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the ongoing Adani Hindenburg row, Khera said in the press conference that Prime Minister's name is Damodardas but he acts like Gautam Das. Even in a tweet he wrote - "I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das…."

Since then the saffron brigade was demanding his arrest. Few minutes after the tweet BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on his Twitter handle - "The Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven’t even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics… Congress’s deep-seated sense of entitlement and disdain for a self-made man doesn’t sit well with an aspirational India".