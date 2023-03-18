New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, till March 31. Expressing displeasure, the court had refused to hear Chandrashekhar's petition seeking transfer of the case to another judge. Chandrashekhar had accused the judge of being biased while the court stated that the accused does not have the right to comment on the presiding officer.

Chandrashekhar was produced before the court at 11.30 am under tight security while a large number of Delhi police and paramilitary personnel were posted on the court premises. While leaving the court, Chandrashesker told reporters that he would file another petition in this regard. Earlier, he was produced before the court in this connection on March 10.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the former promoter of Religate, Malvinder Singh brother Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh for allegedly extorting Rs 200 crore and at present the conman was lodged in the Tihar Jail. Later, he was accused of cheating Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh by allegedly impersonating a government official and duping her while he was in jail. He was shifted from Tihar to the Mandoli jail after he pleaded to the Supreme Court alleging a life threat.

He has also been accused of corruption and threatening leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party several times from jail. He had written several letters stating that after Satyendar Jain, it was the turn of Manish Sisodia to go behind the bars. The two former ministers, Jain and Sisodia, are lodged in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.