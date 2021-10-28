New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the centrality of ASEAN in India's vision for the Indo-Pacific. He noted that partnership with ASEAN is a key pillar of India's Act East policy.

Addressing the 18th ASEAN-India summit via videoconferencing, PM said, "The special role of ASEAN, India's Act East Policy which is contained in our Security and Growth for All in the Region i.e. "SAGAR" policy".

India's Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the frameworks for our shared vision and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, he added.

Modi noted that the world has faced a lot of challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But this challenging time in a way was also the test of India-ASEAN friendship.

"Our cooperation and mutual sympathy since Covid time will continue to strengthen our relationship in future and will be the basis of goodwill among our people. History is witness that India and ASEAN have had vibrant relations for thousands of year's", PM Modi reiterated.

He said, "the relation is also reflected in our shared values, traditions, languages, texts, architecture, culture, cuisine etc. And therefore, the unity and centrality of ASEAN have always been an important priority for India".

ASEAN-India Summits are held annually and provide an opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. Prime Minister attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November last year. 18th ASEAN-India Summit is the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by PM.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to the Act East Policy and the wider vision of the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

Notably, the year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations. India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials’ meetings.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in August 2021 virtually. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel attended the ASEAN Economic Ministers + India Consultations held virtually in September this year where the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen economic cooperation.

PM Modi further underlined that India is committed to further strengthening ties under the forthcoming Presidency of Cambodia and the Country Coordinator, Singapore.

