New Delhi: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned within two minutes after they assembled on Thursday at 11 am. With members congregating in the Well in both the Houses, the ruling party demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for purportedly defaming the nation in foreign soil.

In Lok Sabha, the Opposition members were informed by the Speaker Om Birla that whatever they wanted to discuss can be discussed later. The Opposition members recalled the muting of the microphones of Opposition members while the ruling party members were allowed to speak.

As the session could not proceed, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha to 2 pm. Similar scenes unfolded in Rajya Sabha as well. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the members to allow the session. However, he could not convince the members. The Vice President of India also adjourned the House proceedings till 2 pm.

Amid a huge row over his remarks made in London, Congres leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the parliament today. Gandhi's remarks over the state of democracy in India sparked a huge controversy in the Parliament with the Bhartiya Janata Party accusing Gandhi of speaking lies and criticising the nation.

Earlier on Wednesday, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm following slogan shouting by the ruling BJP over Rahul Gandhi's speech in London. Due to a showdown between the BJP and the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London and both Houses were adjourned. The second leg of the parliament that began on Monday witnessed a washout after the proceedings were adjourned for the third straight day on Wednesday.