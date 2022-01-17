New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi and said that she will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. Social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passed away last night at her residence in Gunupur, Rayagada district of Odisha. She passed away at the age of 87. The Prime Minister said that she worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society.

"Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted today.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the demise of Shanti Devi and said that she will be remembered for her untiring efforts for the empowerment of tribal girls through education.

"Saddened by the demise of noted social worker, Smt. Shanti Devi Ji. She will be remembered for her untiring efforts for the empowerment of tribal girls through education. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti!," tweeted the Vice President.

(ANI)