Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Over two dozen vehicles collided near Delhi-Meerut Expressway in the morning today due to thick fog and poor visibility resulting in injuries to a few people.

The incident took place in the wee hours on Friday morning.

After the incident, the local police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot. The injured were later taken to the hospital for treatment. Later, the police help clear the traffic jam.

Later, the mangled cars had to be removed with cranes from the highway as traffic was disrupted.

A night after Diwali, air quality in various parts of the National Capital Region deteriorated as it entered the 'severe' category on Friday morning. At eight o'clock in the morning, the AQI has been recorded beyond 450 in many areas.

Although firecrackers were banned in Delhi, the sound of firecrackers from the areas and the serious level of pollution are raising questions on the cooperation of the people and the plans of the agencies in that direction.