New Delhi: The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has promoted 727 regular TGT teachers of government schools to the posts of PGTs. In a circular issued to this effect, along with the promotion, schools have also been allotted to teachers. Teachers of various subjects including Sanskrit, Mathematics, English, Social Science, and Hindi have been promoted for PGT posts.

All the teachers have been asked to report to the allotted school with immediate effect. While the order of the Education Department has brought happiness to the teachers who have been waiting for promotion for a long time, the guest teachers have said that due to this move the teachers teaching in PGT posts will become unemployed.

Shoaib Rana, general secretary of the All India Guest Teachers Association, said that more than 600 teachers would become unemployed due to the decision. He appealed to the Education Minister and the Director of Education that the jobs of these teachers should be saved.