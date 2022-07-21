New Delhi: 12 Janpath is soon going to be the new address of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, with the Government of India deciding to allot the bungalow to the ex-President, whose term ends on July 24. The type-8 residence has been historically known as the accommodation of former Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

Significantly, despite protests from Paswan's son Chirag Paswan, who wanted to continue to occupy the residence and wanted to convert it into a memorial, the property was vacated earlier this year in March. Subsequently, the bungalow was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who vacated it recently. It is after this that the decision to host the former President was taken by the government.

Kovind, when he shifts here, will have as a neighbor the long-term resident of 10 Janpath, Congress President Sonia Gandhi. A type-8 bungalow includes seven bedrooms, staff quarters as well as dedicated office space. Similar accommodations are allotted to serving ministers, Rajya Sabha members, and senior members of the Judiciary.