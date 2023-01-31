New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal hosted the pious event of Me-Dam-Me-Phi at his official residence in Delhi on Tuesday. The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation by hundreds of people from the Assamese society residing in the Delhi NCR region, among others.

Among dignitaries, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture & DONER, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Rameshwar Teli, Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Ayush Dr Mahendrabhai Munjpara, Union Minister of State for Tourism & Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur among with Members of Parliament from Northeast attended the event.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Thailand, Pattarat Hongtong and the Deputy Ambassador of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR), Keo Sendavong. Padmashri awardee Prof Jogendra Nath Phukan, a leading light in Tai and South East Asian studies, including the history and culture of Assam also attended.

Also read: Assam CM hands over appointment letters of govt jobs to 1200 people

Speaking on occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Today marks the pious occasion when we pay our respect to our ancestors as we thank for the rich heritage that they left behind for us to seek wisdom and guidance as we move ahead in life". "Our rich heritage, our history, our culture is our greatest teacher as we seek blessings to bring to life the vision of PM Narendra Modi to build a new India. In order to achieve the ultimate goal of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat set by Modi, we must look for knowledge and teachings that our forefathers have left behind", added Sonowal.

It is a wonderful occasion when we have all gathered here to celebrate this wonderful festival of the Tai Ahom community for the peace and prosperity of humanity. I extend my sincere gratitude to all of you who came to join this prayer today. I also take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all of you, including everyone in Assam where it is celebrated widely by people from all communities.”

Among the other notable attendees, Members of Parliament from the Northeast Queen Oja, Pabitra Margherita, Pradan Baruah, Ajit Bhuyan, Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Dilip Saikia, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tapir Gao, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Kamakhya Tasa, Kripanath Mallah, Horen Singh Bey, Naba Kumar Sarania and many others attended.

The Tai Ahom community celebrates the Me-Dam-Me-Phi festival to worship and pay respect to the ancestors seeking their divinity with God. The meaning of ‘Me’ means offerings, ‘Dam’ means ancestors, and ‘Phi’ means God. Those, who attended the event today, also prayed for the peace and prosperity of humanity. The festival is celebrated every year on January 31 across Assam.