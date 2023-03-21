New Delhi : Opposition parties launched a flash protest in the Parliament corridor balcony on the Adani issue on Tuesday and raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe. After both the Houses were adjourned, MPs of the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties came out and staged the protest. They were seen holding banners and making full-throated slogans from the first-floor balcony of the Parliament building.

"We want JPC," read a giant poster hung by the opposition leaders from the high-rise balcony of the Parliament. Since the current budget session began, the House has witnessed total pandemonium with the Opposition parties disrupting the proceedings and sticking to their demand for a full-fledged debate on the Adani issue due to allegations of financial irregularities and stock manipulations made in the Hindenburg report.

The Opposition leaders demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answers questions on the Adani meltdown. Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned during the day following uproarious scenes on the issue. When the Leader of Opposition in RS Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak, the BJP members raised slogans, leading to the adjournment of the House.

Without yielding to the Opposition's demand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party benches came out with their demand for an apology by the Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, for his comments during his UK tour on the 'Indian democracy under attack'. The Parliament was held hostage and the House proceedings could not be taken up following the stand-off between the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties.

With the Government not agreeing to the JPC demand, the Opposition leaders often took their protests outside of the House. A few days ago, the Opposition parties held a protest march from Parliament to the Enforcement Directorate's office in Delhi on the contentious Adani issue. The protesting leaders demanded answers from the Narendra Modi Government on the Hindenburg report, price rise, corruption and other vexed issues.