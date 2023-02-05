New Delhi: The strategy meeting of the Floor Leaders of all Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will be held in the Parliament premises on Monday at 9:30 AM. After discussing their joint strategy, the Opposition MPs will stage a united protest in front of the Gandhi statue. Both Houses of the Parliament have been rocked by the Adani Group's stock crash.

On Saturday, the Opposition leaders led by Congress MP Mallikharjun Kharge demanded a probe into the Adani row in the wake of the Hindenburg Research report and its consequences. The Opposition has been demanding immediate action against the Adani Group alleging that thousands of crores of public money is linked with this through LIC and SBI.

Both Houses of Parliament had to be adjourned on Friday and Saturday due to pandemonium. The Opposition leaders demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations against the Adani companies. In its shocking revelations, the Hindenburg report had accused the Adani Group of 'brazen stock manipulation' and 'financial fraud scheme'.

On its part, the BJP MPs slammed the Opposition for 'unnecessarily dragging' the Centre into the Adani-Hindenburg row. Adani has been doing business even during the Congress regime too and the present Government has nothing to do with the current allegations against Adani Group, the BJP leaders asserted.