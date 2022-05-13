New Delhi: A total of 20 people have died by the time of this report in a fire that engulfed a warehouse in outer Delhi's Mundka area on Friday evening. 16 fire tenders are at the spot, with more being deployed by authorities.

According to Delhi police, a PCR call was received at 4.45 pm in the Police Station, Mundka regarding the fire incident following which local police immediately rushed to the spot. As per information, the fire is, at present, contained within two floors. Speaking to the media, DCP Outer District Sameer Sharma said that 50 to 60 people had been rescued, while two had been injured in the incident.

It is learnt that the flames spread due to the presence of substances such as perfume and butter-like condiments inside the building. People were evacuated by breaking the window panes in the building. At present, the work of extinguishing the fire is going on. The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet.

"Some people jumped off the building, they were shifted to the hospital," Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said regarding the issue. Delhi Police, earlier in the day, had said that the three-storey building was generally used for providing office space for companies.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted out, offering condolences to those affected in the blaze. "Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured" he said.

With agency inputs