Delhi: Dilapidated residential buildings in several localities near Jama Masjid of Old Delhi remain unrepaired for decades, posing life threat to the residents and tenants there. On account of alleged strict rules of the MCD, the landlords are not carrying out repairs thus exposing the occupants mostly tenants to greater risk of accidents. Population continued to increase in Old Delhi but lack of safe housing became a matter of greater concern.

It is an over three and a half centuries old 'Walled City' that once boasted of havelis and forts. Life here is now constrained to narrow lanes huddled with crumbling buildings. Residents live in constant fear as the buildings may topple anytime causing a major accident. Following recent building collapses like the one in Northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri, an ETV Bharat representative enquired about the reasons for the precarious situation and also the role of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in tackling the situation.

Local residents say that the civic officials have been turning a deaf ear to their problems. Deaths are taking place due to building collapses in the area but they feature as mere numbers to be reported in the news columns only to be forgotten the next day, said Mustafa Qureshi, a resident.

ETV Bharat reporter found scores of buildings in poor condition. Regardless of obvious lack of safety, many families are living there in huge numbers beyond the capacity of the respective complexes. Each building was 4 to 5 storeyed, all inhabited mostly by tenants. The landowners do not pay any heed to the condition of the building as it is a tedious task to get a house map sanctioned by the MCD without a commission. Although the MCD is tasked to carry on regular inspections of houses and mark them dangerous for public safety if warranted, they overlook it.

As per the rules of MCD, the people of Old Delhi can get repairs done but cannot mend the roofs. If one wants to construct a roof, then one has to get the required house map approved. But, the approval is time taking with officials seeking bribes to pass it forward, sources said. This hinders landlords from undertaking repair work.

What is concerning is the neglect on the part of officials, who despite recent house collapse incidents, have not initiated any action plan. People of the once royal city founded by Shah Jahan in the 17th century are now left to live in constant fear in the eroded buildings nestled in the narrow lanes there.