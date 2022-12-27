Hyderabad: North India is shivering under severe cold wave conditions amid tumbling temperatures. People in the national capital and different States woke up to an extremely chilly morning on Tuesday. Mercury hovered around 3 to 7 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The IMD forecasts dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours; and over East Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

The dense fog reduced the visibility to 50 meters, affecting rail, road, and air traffic in many parts of North India. Foggy conditions in isolated pockets are likely to continue over Punjab during the subsequent three days, says the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said, "a minimum temperature of seven degrees Celsius, five notches below, was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory." The IMD has issued a warning regarding severe cold in North India. According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and the hill states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir will experience severe cold in the next few days.

According to the IMD, cold day or severe cold day conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan, and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 27th December 2022. Isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region on December 29 and 30. In Bihar, prevailing adverse conditions forced the administration to declare holidays for schools and colleged till December 31.