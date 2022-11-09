Noida: A man was arrested in Noida on Wednesday for allegedly extorting money from a woman on the pretext of marriage by falsifying his own identity on a matrimonial website. The accused, identified as one Rahul Chaturvedi from Khoda in Ghaziabad, introduced himself as an HR official at a telecom corporation before establishing physical relations with her, as well as duping her of Rs 30 lakh, police said.

"The accused established contact with the victim about four months back. He put forward a marriage proposal, and slowly extracted Rs 30 lakh from her by saying his sister had cancer. He subsequently turned off his mobile and severed all contacts. Upon contacting the corporation, the woman got to know that no such person was employed there," ADCP Noida Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

Also read: Singer Farmani Naaz's brother arrested on robbery charges in UP's Meerut

He noted that the accused was nabbed following a formal complaint by the victim at Sector 24 Police Station. "Following the arrest near the Delhi-Noida border, a car, jewellery, branded clothes, and shoes have been recovered. It has also been discovered that a woman was living alongside him, and the accused deposited the money to her bank account to spend later," the ADCP added.