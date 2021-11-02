New Delhi: Delhi Karkarduma Court has postponed the hearing on the bail plea of the Delhi riot accused Umar Khalid till November 8. During the hearing, accused Umar Khalid said that the allegations against him are based on fiction and the person who has written the charge sheet is a scriptwriter.

Khalid along with several others has been booked under the anti-terror law in the case. They are accused of being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Advocate Tridip Payas, appearing for Umar Khalid, told the court that his client was not present at the incident site neither he had any role in the violence. He said that watali's case is said to be the strongest case under the UAPA. Based on the criteria set in that case, Umar Khalid should get bail.

Referring to the earlier supplementary charge sheet, Payas said that there is an allegation against Umar Khalid that he took part in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jantar Mantar on 10 December 2019.

The advocate further said that it is beyond his understanding to impose UAPA in particular for participating in a demonstration. The police charge sheet only raised the apprehension that Umar Khalid had held a meeting at Jamia which is only based on imagination. The person who has written the charge sheet is a script writer, he added.

He said that the charge sheet is a bundle of lies. Sharjeel Imam is not a person who acts on someone's behest, he was not influenced by Umar Khalid even ideologically. Payas said the prosecution wanted to paint all the accused with the same brush, but they do not have the facts to do so.

