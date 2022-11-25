New Delhi: Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday said every day 10 bail applications will be heard by the top court here on, adding that 130 transfer petitions will also be disposed of every day before vacation. The Supreme Court wants to ensure that listing and disposing of bail petitions is expedited, he further added. The remarks came while CJI was speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations, attended by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Referring to criticism regarding the Collegium, CJI Chandrachud noted that "no institution in democracy is perfect, but we work within the framework of the Constitution and all the judges of the collegium, including me, are faithful soldiers". Bringing reformation to the Collegium system or increasing the salary of judges was not enough to ensure qualified persons join the bench.

People become judges for a sense of commitment to public services. Becoming a judge is a call of conscience. Getting good people to become judges is first and foremost about inculcating upon minds of young members of the bar the limitless ability which lies in the power of every judge to give good society.

Getting good people to enter the judiciary and getting good lawyers to enter the judiciary is not just the function of reforming the collegium. Getting to be judges is not a function of how much salary you give judges. However, high you pay judges, it’ll be a fraction of what a successful lawyer makes at the end of one day,” the CJI said adding that people become judges for a sense of commitment to public services. The CJI said he was carrying forward the legacy of CJI UU Lalit and trying to streamline the listing of cases. The court has been able to verify 200 matters a day now, which was not even 100 till last week, he observed.

Talking about the dress code of lawyers, CJI said that he wants a dress code for lawyers in summer that was compatible with the extreme heat waves the country sees due to climate change. "We must reconsider the strict dress code," CJI said, also adding that woman lawyers must not be subjected to moral policing in the name of dress code.