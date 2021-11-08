New Delhi: Senior advocate Trideep Pais appearing for former JNU student Umar Khalid has told a court here there is no evidence to prove that his client was involved in the conspiracy for Delhi riot. Senior advocate Pais was arguing for bail on behalf of Umar Khalid before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

Presenting his client, Pais further added that none of the witnesses has confessed that Khalid was sent to any place by the protest organisers, however, he has been locked behind the bar.

Citing the statement of a tea seller who told Umar had plotted the Delhi riots, the lawyer said that it is the funniest part to believe that a conspirator would reveal his plan to a tea seller. So it is obvious that someone else has written the script.

Earlier on November 2, Khalid said that the allegations against him were based on fiction and the person who had written the charge sheet is a scriptwriter.

The lawyer also told the court that Khalid was not present at the incident site and had no role in the violence. He demanded bail for Khalid based on Watali case, which is said to be the strongest case under the UAPA.

Along with several others, Khalid has been booked under the anti-terror law alleging that he took part in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jantar Mantar on 10 December 2019. They are accused of being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The court set the next hearing on November 16.

Read: Umar Khalid completes one year in jail, activists demand Judicial Commission