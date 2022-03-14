New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Waqf Board on Monday to apply to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station to fully open the Masjid at Nizamuddin Markaz. A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri gave the order.

During the hearing today, the Central Government said that if the Delhi Waqf Board files a petition to open the mosque complex in Shabe Baraat and Ramzan, then it will consider it. The court also accepted the demand of the Delhi Waqf Board that if the Delhi Police reject its demand to open the premises, then the High Court should hear it on March 16.

Earlier, on March 11, the court had asked the central government to specify which part of the mosque bungalow at Nizamuddin Markaz can be opened for prayers.

The counsel of the Central government, Advocate Rajat Nair had said, "It was allowed to offer namaz on the first floor with 50 per cent capacity. This time the number can be increased."

The court had said that if the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has not imposed any restrictions, then why it cannot be opened. "Why only the first floor if there are four floors in the Masjid? Come with clear instructions," Justice Ohri asked.

Earlier, on March 4, the central government opposed the demand to reopen the mosque at Nizamuddin Markaz, saying that the complex is related to the case. "There are 1500 FIRs. Besides, it is not clear who is the rightful owner of the premises. The locus of the claimant is to be decided," added Advocate Nair.

Meanwhile, in March 2020, a religious program was organized in the mosque at Nizamuddin Markaz, in which foreign nationals had participated after which the police had sealed the mosque.

