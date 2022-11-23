New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said that the Ahom dynasty acted as a threshold that protected the entire Southeast Asia from the ruthless invasion by the Mughals.

Addressing a gathering at the three-day long celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan, the Union Minister hailed the Assam government for preserving the Ahom history. "I am extremely impressed by the culture in Assam and the way its history has been engraved and preserved," said Sitharaman. Earlier, she has inaugurated exhibition highlighting the life and achievement of Ahom dynasty and Lachit Barphukan.

She appealed to the Assam government to spread awareness about the history of such heroes of Assam."The Assam government should make the universities across the country aware about the history of the Ahom general," said Sitaraman. She also said that Union Ministry of Culture should work with the Assam government in preserving the history of Assam.

Also read: Sitharaman attends 6th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Addressing the gathering Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the need to rewrite the Assam history. "The present history talks only about Mughals and Aurangzeb. Whereas the Ahom kings and its generals played a major role in protecting Assam and entire northeast from the Mughal invasion," said Sarma.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the programme and on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory session.