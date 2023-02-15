New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted Delhi Police five days of remand of the accused Sahil Gahlot after he was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch and presented before Court on Tuesday. Talking to the media, Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, "Yes, the accused Sahil Gehlot was taken into five days remand on Tuesday to establish the sequence of events and to strengthen the evidence, to confront him through witnesses for whom we are on the lookout and strengthen the case. The action by Crime Branch is commendable as the timing was perfect as it was detected on time. Had he disposed of the body, DNA match, collection of evidence and linking it to the accused would have taken time."

The body of Nikki Yadav was taken from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital in Delhi to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The deceased's father, Sunil says, "Postmortem will be done. So, it'll take time. They didn't tell us anything, just showed (her body) that this is her."The father of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner, on Wednesday demanded that he be hanged to death.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sunil Yadav, father of the deceased woman, Nikki Yadav, said, "The accused should be hanged till death. We got to know about my daughter's death yesterday. She had visited us one-and-a-half months ago." The 25-year-old woman from Jhajjar, Haryana was allegedly strangled by her partner using the data cable of a mobile phone, informed the deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch, on Wednesday.

Delhi Police Crime Branch, meanwhile, said it has recovered the car in which Sahil allegedly murdered Nikki. He also transported her mortal remains to the dhaba (eatery) in the same vehicle, police added. Further, according to police, Nikki called Sahil after learning that he was going to marry another woman.= "Sahil allegedly murdered his live-in partner Nikki by strangling her using a mobile (data) cable after she called him after learning that he was about to marry another woman. Sahil took her body to his dhaba and stuffed it in a refrigerator," the DCP told ANI.

The woman's body was recovered from a freezer in New Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Tuesday. The victim was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, they said. "Initial probe suggests that the accused was about to get married to another woman, and, the victim, after coming to know of it, raised an objection and insisted he marries her," a police officer said. In a fit of rage, the accused killed her and hid the body in a freezer at his dhaba, the officer said, adding, "The incident occurred around two to three days ago." (with ANI inputs)