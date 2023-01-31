New Delhi: Journalist and anchor Nidhi Razdan is the latest to leave NDTV, after the likes of long-timers such as Sreenivasan Jain and Prime Time face Ravish Kumar. Razdan, who announced her decision on Twitter, said the "next couple of weeks" were her last. "After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years." she said in the tweet.

Razdan left the channel back in 2021, but returned in 2022 to anchor another show at the outlet. Tuesday's announcement shortly follows the resignation of fellow scribe Sreenivasan Jain, who similarly informed on January 28 that he had called it quits, adding the decision "wasn't easy". "Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later" he had tweeted out.

The slew of exits previously included NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, as well as prime-time anchor Ravish Kumar. The resignations largely come after the Adani group's takeover of the channel back in December, which saw the conglomerate announce its acquisition of a 27.26 percent equity stake from the Roys. Notably, the recent Hindenburg Research report into the Adani group noted that the corporation had "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades", prompting responses from Adani that it was considering taking the legal route against the US-based short seller.