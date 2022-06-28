New Delhi: Hours after the barbaric killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur by two persons, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday sent a team from National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the incident. The decision to send the NIA team was taken after the officials said the murder, prima facie, was a terror incident. Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two attackers Gos Muhammad and Mohd Riyaz Ansari for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against the prophet.

Meanwhile, NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations at Deoband in Uttar Pradesh in connection with Jammat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terror case. The case relates to arrest of six active cadres, belonging to proscribed organization JMB, including three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants from Bhopal. "They were involved in propagating ideology of JMB and motivating the youth to perform Jihad against India," the NIA said.

