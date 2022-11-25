New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an overground worker (OGW) of the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HuM) for carrying out terror attacks at different places in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India. According to the NIA, the accused Danish Naseer, who was working as OGW for the HuM, provided shelter and support to active HuM terrorists. The case against him is in connection to a conspiracy to conduct terrorist activities across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, the agency said.

"Being part of the larger conspiracy, he knowingly facilitated HuM terrorist Kamruz Zaman for committing terrorist acts. Furthermore, Danish Naseer transferred Rs 30,000 to arrested accused Kamruj Zaman to further the terrorist activities of HuM," the NIA said. The charge sheet against Naseer, a resident of Sounder Dachhan area of J&K's Kishtwar district, was filed under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 17,18 and 38 Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act on September 12, 2018, at the ATS Police Station in Lucknow, with the case being re-registered by the NIA on September 24, an agency spokesperson stated.