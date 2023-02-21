New Delhi : The NIA started raids in over 70 locations in several north Indian States on Tuesday morning in connection with the gangster-terrorist nexus case. The latest anti-gangster crackdown is going on at multiple places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other States, according to sources. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at many locations in Pilibhit, Pratapgarh and other places.

Searches are continuing at locations linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, sources said. Already, four members of this gang were nabbed during raids in Rupnagar district of Punjab in November last year. Cases were booked against these gangsters under various sections relating to murder and illegal arms.

Only over a week ago, the NIA officials nabbed a Sirsa-based logistics provider and weapons supplier for the gangster nexus network. The central agency has also identified several of the criminal gangsters based in India and abroad who have been bent upon carrying out terror strikes. The arrest of weapons supplier was part of the NIA move to uproot the terror-criminal syndicate operating from different locations in Haryana and Punjab, an official said.

In November last year, the NIA carried out extensive raids in Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Mohali districts of Punjab simultaneously. At that time, searches were conducted also in parts of Rajasthan and Delhi. The central agency has been continuing relentless raids to dismantle the criminal-terrorist network and prevent it from further strengthening with the support of arms suppliers, businessmen and logistics providers.

