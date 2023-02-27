New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued an alert to the Mumbai police and its branch office located at Peddar Road following reports of a possible terror attack by foreign-based terrorist organisations. In an alert note sent to the Mumbai police, the NIA has said that a suspicious person named Sarfaraz Memon, alleged to have links with a foreign-based terror organisation, already entered Mumbai with an aim to carry out a terror act.

We received the information about a ruse hatched by forces hostile to India's security in connection with an attack on vital installations in Mumbai. We have accordingly alerted our local branch and Mumbai police about this," a senior NIA official said while speaking to ETV Bharat in New Delhi. Giving more details about the suspected terrorist, the official said that Memon, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, is affiliated with a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. "According to inputs, Memon got training in China, Hong Kong and Afghanistan," the official said.

Also read: Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi kingpin of Maoist activities, says NIA to SC

The official said that details about Memon were collected following the interrogation of a few arrested militants and their sympathisers. "We have got some more details of different organisations involved in anti-India activities," the official said. In the recent past, the anti-terror organisation has been conducting raids across the country to unearth the nexus between gangsters and the terrorist organisation.

Earlier this month, the NIA received a mail from an unidentified individual, who claimed to be a Talibani member and threatened to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai, sources from the police said. As per sources, several cities of Maharashtra were put on alert after which the NIA apprised the Mumbai police of the development.

In the last month, too, the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai received a call where an unidentified person threatened to blow up the school. Another incident took place in October last year wherein an unidentified person threatened to blow up the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family.