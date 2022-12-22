New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday against 23 CPI-Maoists for their involvement in an attack on police party and security force personnel that killed 22 police personnel on April 3 last year.

The NIA filed the chargesheet in the case (RC-02/2021/NIA/RPR) related to the attack on the police party by 350 to 400 armed members of the CPI (Maoist) near Tekalgudiyam village under Tarrem Police Station of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. A total of 35 persons were also injured in the incident. The case was initially registered by Tarrem Police Station of Bijapur district vide FIR no. 06/2021 and was later re-registered by NIA on June 5, 2022.

Investigations revealed that the accused, members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), conspired to commit terrorist acts and the armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) attacked the combined security forces CRPF, CoBRA, DRG and state police with heavy fire of barrel grenade launchers (BGL) and automatic weapons.

“They also abducted one CoBRA Jawan, namely Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, and stole his weapon. The investigations also revealed that this ambush and attack on the police party and security personnel was part of TCOC (Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign) of CPI (Maoist),” the NIA said. NIA investigations have managed to unearth the role of senior leaders of CPI (Maoist) in the dastardly attack on the police and security forces personnel.

The accused, who have been charge-sheeted include, Madkam Rama alias Rama, Hidma alias Hidmnna, Nagesh alias Nagesh Padam, Madnna alias Jaggu Dada, Tati Kamlesh alias Gandhi, Jagdish Kuhrami alias Jagdish Kudaam, Raje alias Rajakka, Jogi Hemla, Jhitru Oyami alias Ashok, Situ Madkam, Pawan Hemla and Joga Madvi, residents of Chhattisgarh; Nabbala Keshav Rao alias Gaganna, a resident of Andhra Pradesh; Mupalla Laxman Rao alias Ganpati, Kattam Sudarshan alias Anand, Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, Sujata alias Pothula Kalpana, Sagar alias Anne Santosh, Raghu Reddy alias Vikas, Nirmala alias Nirmalakka, all residents of Telangana.