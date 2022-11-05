New Delhi: A special NIA court in Ernakulam, Kerala, has convicted two accused for criminal trespass and theft of critical computer hardware components from an under-construction indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) in 2019. The court, in its verdict on Friday, gave five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to Sumit Kumar Singh, a resident of Bihar, and three years RI to Daya Ram of Rajasthan.

Besides, both the convicts were slapped with a fine of Rs. 1.70 lakh each. The two were convicted under various offences of IPC and Information Technology Act. The case pertains to the criminal trespass and theft of critical computer hardware components, including processors, RAMs and Solid State Drives installed on computer system aboard IAC under construction at CSL in Kochi between July and September 2019, said an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"The act caused damage to sensitive defence infrastructure with the intention of threatening the security of India. The NIA investigators recovered one of the stolen SSDs and one RAM during search at the house of accused Sumit in Munger district of Bihar," the official said. Investigation revealed that the accused had sold one of the stolen processors.

"All remaining items reported to be stolen were recovered from Surat where accused Sumit had stayed for two months, after leaving Kochi in September 2019," the official added. Sumit Kumar Singh and Daya Ram were convicted for criminal trespass and theft of critical components under the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

The case was originally registered at Ernakulam town south police station on September 16 under various sections of IPC. It was later re-registered by NIA on September 26, 2019 under IPC and Information Technology Act.

Also Read: NIA arrests two for theft on under-construction indigenous aircraft carrier

Meanwhile, NIA filed charge sheet against six accused persons in case related to seizure of arms, ammunition and explosives at Bastara toll plaza at Madhunan in Haryana. The charge sheet that was filed on Monday against six persons pertains to the recovery of 3 IEDs, 1 pistol and 2 magazines, 31 rounds and Rs 1.30 lakh cash on May 5 this year from one Gurpreet Singh, Parmindar Singh and Bhupinder Singh.

They were going to deliver the consignment by keeping it in a specially designed cavity in their Innova car to Adilabad in Telangana. During investigation, it is revealed that the explosives, arms and ammunition were sent by terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of proscribed terrorist organization 'Babbar Khalsa International' from Pakistan through drones into the Indian territory for executing terrorist acts in India.

"He was carrying out the delivery of arms, ammunition and explosive into the Indian territory through drones to his India based associates for carrying out terrorist attacks in different parts of India," the NIA said.

The case was initially registered on May 5 this year at police station Madhuban in Haryana under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and Indian Arms Act and re-registered by NIA on May 24, 2022. The accused have been charge sheeted.