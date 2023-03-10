Jailed businessman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims to reveal 'each and everyone' involved in Delhi liquor scam

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar lashed out at Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia while speaking to the media after attending the hearing of a Rs 200 crore fraud case at Patiala House Court on Friday. The conman said that he has been involved with the AAP's ministers since 2015 and he knows their secrets. He also said that he will reveal the names of those who were involved in Delhi's liquor scam case.

Chandrasekhar said that he has already written letters to the authorities concerned in that regard and "truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal." He was produced before a Delhi court in a money laundering case on Friday. Asked about his involvement in the liquor policy case, the conman said that he will expose everyone in the case. He also said that Kejriwal is the kingpin behind the excise policy scam and he will be behind the bars soon. When asked if he is levelling allegations against AAP leaders to get away with charges framed against him, he said, "This is false."

Meanwhile, Sisodia was brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court, in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy, today at 2 pm. The Rouse Avenue Court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce Sisodia before it at 2 pm today. Sisodia was arrested on Thursday by ED in money laundering in connection with the excise policy case. He was arrested during his judicial custody in Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Friday allowed an ED plea seeking the production of Sisodia in the court. The court also noted that the ED is seeking 10 days remand of Sisodia. The court noted that this is an application filed by ED through advocate Naveen Kumar Matta under 267 CrPC seeking production and remand of accused Manish Sisodia for 10 days. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.