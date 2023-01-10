New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the police lodged a case against a 20-year-old unmarried woman for 'murdering' her newborn baby boy by throwing it from her third floor apartment flat in East Delhi's New Ashok Vihar on Monday, the police said. The woman allegedly resorted to the extreme step to escape the social stigma. She got rid of the baby the same day she delivered it and had confessed to her offence during interrogation, the police said.

The alarming incident took place at Jai Ambey Apartment when the baby was thrown from washroom window. At around 9 am, some women in the apartment, who were using a bonfire to beat the winter cold, heard the sound of something falling from the upper floors. At first they thought someone might have thrown garbage. But when they went near, they found a new-born baby lying on the ground struggling to move.

The women realised that the baby had fallen and rushed the new-born to the Metro Hospital in Noida where doctors declared him brought dead. Kailash Bisht, Vice President of Jai Ambey Apartment, said, "the child was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. After receiving the information a police team reached the spot and sent the dead body to the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post mortem."

"The child has been thrown from a flat on the third floor of the apartment. The people living in that flat are being interrogated and taken into custody. Most probably the new-born child belongs to the young woman who is now being interrogated by the police", the Vice President of the apartment further said.

The police conducted searches and questioned local residents at the apartment and nearby houses. Traces of blood were found in one of the flats. The woman resident was interrogated when she broke down and confessed to getting rid of the baby due to stigma, the police said. Evidence has been collected from the spot for further investigation. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC.