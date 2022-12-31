New Delhi: Three days before he starts a new journey as India's full-time T20 captain, Hardik Pandya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence here on Saturday. The 27-year-old flamboyant Baroda all-rounder, who was made captain for the upcoming three-match T20I Sri Lanka home series beginning January 3, was accompanied by his cricketer brother Krunal.

"Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you," Hardik posted on twitter with photos of him and his brother talking to Shah.

The Pandya-led side features fresh faces with seniors in Virat Kohli and KL Rahul not part of the T20I format and it is likely that Rohit Sharma may not be picked again keeping the 2024 World Cup in mind. Pandya is also named as Rohit's deputy in the three-match ODI series that will follow the T20Is. Rohit is currently recovering from a finger injury. (PTI)