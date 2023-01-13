New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the matter wherein a commissioner from Rajasthan accused Pawan Arora, an IAS officer from the state, of operating a sex racket. The woman alleged that Minister Shanti Dhariwal is shielding Pawan Arora, who she claims has been harassing her. The Women's Commission has also written to the DGP of Rajasthan to look into the matter and to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation.

"The National Commission for Women has come across several media reports in which a commissioner from Rajasthan accused Pawan Arora, an IAS official from the state, of operating a sex racket, the NCW said in a statement. A three-member fact-finding team headed by Chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the State to inquire into the case. The Commission has also written to the Director General of Police of Rajasthan to look into the matter and to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation, the statement read. The Commission has sought that relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code must be invoked if the allegations are found to be true.