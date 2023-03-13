Rohtak: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal's former husband has demanded narco analysis and polygraph tests to prove her allegation of sexual abuse against her father. Naveen Jaihind, who got divorced three years back, said that Maliwal had told him about her father beating her up but had never mentioned any sexual abuse. He said that since her father had died 20 years back, it was only she who could tell whether her allegation was true of not.

Jaihind disclosed this in video posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday. Terming the allegation to be very serious, Jaihind said that Maliwal's father was a former serviceman who was no more. So it was Maliwal's responsibility to undergo the narco and lie detector test and make the report public so that the father-daughter relationship is not maligned, he posted. "Exploitation and sexual exploitation are completely different," he said. Jaihind even went on to suggest that Maliwal needs a doctor's help and should get treatment in a mental hospital. If she was sexually abused then she would have gone through a lot of trauma and be mentally disturbed, Jaihind said.

Maliwal had alleged sexual abuse against her father at a felicitation ceremony organised by the DCW at the Delhi Habitat Centre on March 11. She had said that her mother, grandparents and her other relatives helped her to overcome her traumatic experience.

In another tweet, Jaihind asked reporters not to call him up to question the dead. "I pray with folded hands, not to take me into the gutter, where there is a lot of dirt. I have much work to do," he said.

Maliwal and Jaihind had met during Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement in Delhi and got married on January 23 2012. The couple got divorced on February 18 2020. Maliwal had herself announced her divorce on Twitter saying it hurt when fairy tales end. "Sometimes even good people cannot stay together. I will always miss him. I will pray to God everyday to give us strength to bear the pain," she had posted.