New Delhi: The Delhi police have been preparing to conduct a narcoanalysis test on accused Aaftab Poonawala to unravel the mystery of Shraddha Walker's murder case. The court has granted permission to the police to carry out the test in this regard. However, it has not yet been decided when the test will be conducted.

Experts point out that according to media reports, Aftab has shown shrewdness in Shraddha's murder by erasing evidence, and the way he consumes drugs, a narco test might not be practical if the criminal is vicious. Dr Ram S Upadhyay, former scientist of the British Medical Council and Professor of Upsala University in Sweden, said, "The Narco test started during World War II. It is also called the narcoanalysis test. The medicines given in this are sodium pentothal and sodium menthol. It is also known as Truth Serum. This medicine slows down the central nervous system of our brain function."

"Doctors decide the body parameters of the person whose narco test is being done. The dosage of medicines is decided according to their height and weight. When this dose is given, the nervous system of the person's brain slows down for half an hour. This means due to the effect of this medicine, a person's ability to think becomes gross. Whatever is asked of him, he answers immediately without stressing his mind. Due to this, the investigating agency gets help finding evidence by connecting the links of its investigation," said Dr Upadhyay. The doctor further said that the accused should not get a clue about the test since the effect of the medicine would not be as effective.