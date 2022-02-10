New Delhi: Forensic experts have ruled out electrocution as the cause of the death of a nine-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi's Nangal Cantonment area in August last year.

The minor was allegedly raped, murdered on August 2 last year, and forcibly cremated by the accused, who told her parents that the girl died of electrocution. After an uproar, the case was transferred to the crime branch Delhi on August 4 for speedy investigation.

While the CB has arrested four accused under several sections including murder, culpable homicide, gang rape, destruction of evidence, POCSO Act and SC-ST Act filed a 400-page charge sheet in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate, it has now filed a supplementary charge sheet after the FSL found that the girl did not die of electrocution as alleged by the accused.

The forensic test report submitted to the Crime Branch in the case has been revealed that “no residue of any kind has been found on the cooler from which the girl is said to have been electrocuted”. “It is clear from this that she did not die by sticking to the power of the cooler,” it said. The FSL team had also closely examined the cooler from which the girl was being claimed to be electrocuted.

The FSL has submitted its report to the Crime Branch saying that it has closely examined the water cooler and “no evidence of sticking of the child has been found on any part of the cooler”. Therefore it is believed that the victim has not died due to the current of the cooler. Apart from this, the Forensic Science Laboratory located in Rohini, forensic experts of Delhi Police were also roped in to investigate the case.

