New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday reacted over the Delhi university's decision to name the upcoming colleges after Veer Savarkar and the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. Sisodia said the university could name the colleges after anyone but, children should get a better education. It is a wonderful university and has a great background, he added.

His statement came after Delhi University decided to give the upcoming colleges names of Veer Savarkar and the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. According to sources, the decision was taken at a meeting of the university's executive council held in August but the final decision was left to the University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh who announced his decision on Friday.

The council had decided to name of the colleges after Sushma Swaraj, Swami Vivekananda, VD Savarkar and Sardar Patel and had also suggested the names of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Savitri Bai Phule, Arun Jaitley, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash and CD Deshmukh. While it had authorized the vice-chancellor to make the final decision on the same.

Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has opposed the university decision saying that it is unfortunate to name the college after Veer Savarkar as he had bowed before the British government and had not contributed in the freedom struggle. While freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose, Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed their lives for the country and they should be remembered.

The federation further added that the DU administration wants to impose the ideology of Hindutva on the people by naming the college after Veer Savarkar. His ideology is against unity in the diversity of the country.

