New Delhi: Congress party, on Monday, constituted a 4-member delegation to visit Nagaland's Mon district, where 14 civilians have been killed in a firing incident. The delegation includes AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, Nagaland Congress incharge Ajoy Kumar, MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Anto Antony.

The delegation will leave for Nagaland on Wednesday and will submit a report on the matter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi within a week.



This comes after Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a statement on the Nagaland incident in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday. However, dissatisfied on the Government's take, Congress and other Opposition parties staged a walk out.



While speaking over the matter, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "It was a very short speech and we didn't even get a clarification later. Therefore, Opposition parties walked out as a mark of protest."



"Innocent people were killed in that firing incident and Union Home Minister was justifying the act rather than paying condolences to their families. I think Government should do justice to those families," replied another Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill.



Congress' Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also spoke over the matter, saying, "This statement holds no water. It cannot relate to disturbing news emanating from Nagaland. We have been asking why fire was opened at innocent civilians and why a soldier had to lose his life."

Earlier today, many of the Opposition MPs had also given Adjournment motion notice in the Parliament to discuss over this matter. In his reply, the Union Home Minister called it 'a case of mistaken identity' and informed the House that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the incident has been directed to submit the report within a month's time.

