New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports on the killing of civilians when their vehicle was fired upon in an alleged botched up operation by the Army Para Commandos, lying in wait for militants in Mon district of Nagaland late on Saturday.

This triggered several incidents of arson, rioting and attack on soldiers and Assam Rifles camp resulting in more injuries and deaths, including that of one soldier.

The Commission has issued notices to the Union Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Nagaland calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, Status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and the cases registered against the persons/officers responsible for the incident.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has also observed that it is incumbent upon the security forces ensuring proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involved with militants.

According to the media reports, carried today, the State government has reportedly constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct probe into the matter. The Army has also instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the circumstances that led to the tragic outcome of what was to be an operation targeting the alleged militants.

