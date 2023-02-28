New Delhi: A Myanmar woman refugee was allegedly gang raped by four people in the Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi. The woman, a registered refugee lodged a complaint with the Police that she was drugged and abducted by an auto driver and later was gang raped by four people. Following her complaint, the Delhi police registered a case and started an investigation to nab the accused.

Police officials said, "The victim is a registered refugee. She was allegedly gang raped by four people on February 21. According to the victim's complaint, she was visiting Southeast Delhi with her husband for the treatment of their daughter when an auto driver abducted her. The driver then took the victim to an isolated place. The police registered a case on February 25 under IPC sections 365, 368, 376d, 323, and 506."

Earlier in December, three persons were nabbed by the police for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old woman on the Yamuna Expressway. The incident took place when the victim was on her way to Firozabad in a shared taxi from Noida sector 37. The police said, the victim was a class 12th student and used to live at her aunt's place in Noida. She also used to work in a textile firm.

In another incident, a police inspector was accused of raping a woman in the Vikas Nagar police station area. The accused befriended the victim and called her to his house in Krishna Nagar where the inspector in connivance with his wife offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives. The couple also filmed the victim in a naked state.